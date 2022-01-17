VIDEO: Shettima, Babachir, Others Drum Support For Tinubu’s Presidency Bid

Former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, are among those leading the campaign to solicit support for the presidential ambition of Mr Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, is one of the first frontline politicians to publicly announce his interest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari when Nigeria goes to the poll in 2023.

Following the public declaration of Tinubu’s ambition last Monday, other APC chieftains including some serving governors and lawmakers have made their intentions public.

At a conference of Tinubu Support Groups held on Monday, some prominent members of the APC and leaders of various groups within the party gathered at the main hall of the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

For former Governor Shettima, who presently serves as the senator representing Borno Central, Tinubu is the most qualified candidate in the party to replace President Buhari in 2023.

Lawal, on his part, spoke against the backdrop of the challenges confronting the ruling party and how they have impeded its performances.

He, however, made a proposal that supporting the former Lagos State governor could change the narrative within the ruling party.

The Director-General of Bola Tinubu Support Groups Management Council, Abdulmumin Jibrin, stated that the gathering was interested in the massive mobilisation of members to ensure the emergence of Tinubu as the party’s presidential candidate.

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, and Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu, are also among those eyeing the highest office in the land and calling for the zoning of the 2023 presidency to the south-east region of the country.

But the decision on who will fly the party’s presidential flag will ultimately be determined by members of the party during their primaries.