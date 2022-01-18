2023 Elections: INEC Will Release Timetable Once Electoral Bill Is Signed – Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday said it will release the timetable for the 2023 general elections once the Electoral Act Amendment Bill is signed into law.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this in Abuja during the commission’s first quarterly consultative meeting with political parties.

“On the Electoral Amendment Bill currently before the National Assembly, the Commission is encouraged by the Senate President’s assurance to give priority attention to the Bill when the National Assembly reconvenes from its recess today, and the commitment by the President to assent to the Bill as soon as the issue of mode of primaries by political parties is resolved,” the INEC Chairman said.

“We look forward to a speedy passage of the Bill, which is crucial to our preparations for future elections. As soon as it is signed into law, the Commission will quickly release the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election based on the new law.”

The INEC Chairman also asked political parties to respect dates for Ekiti, Osun Governorship Election Primaries and the commission’s timetable.

While advising leaders and aspirants to carry out transparent primaries and conduct themselves properly, Yakubu observed that parties had rescheduled their primaries multiple times and warned that the official schedule of activities should be not floured.

He stated that in Ekiti, virtually all parties have decided to hold their primaries from January 26 to January 29, wondering why seven political platforms chose the last day for their primaries.

“No party has submitted its list of aspirants, the composition of its electoral panel, or the register of members or list of delegates, depending on the chosen mode for electing its candidates.

“Only one party has indicated the venue for its primaries. I urge you all to do so immediately to enable us to work out the detailed plans for monitoring the primaries,” Yakubu added.

The INEC Chairman said primaries for electing candidates must take place in the constituency/states where the election will be held as required by law.