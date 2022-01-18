APC Releases Timetable For By-Elections In Cross River, Imo, Ondo, Plateau

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released its timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2022 concurrent Legislative By-Elections across four states of the Federation.

This is in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

The states are: Cross River State (Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency and Akpabuyo state Constituency); Imo State (Ngor-Okpala state Constituency); Ondo State (Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency); Plateau State (Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency and Pankshin South State Constituency).

The approved timetable/schedule of activities for the concurrent legislative by-elections was signed by the National Secretary, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

According to Akpanudoedehe, the expression of interest and nomination forms for the House of Representatives positions cost N3,850, 000.

For the State House of Assembly positions, the forms cost N850, 000, while female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are entitled to 50% of the prescribed fees for each position.

Below is the schedule of activities:

*Notice of Election to the State Chapter – Tuesday 18th January, 2022

*Sale of Forms (APC National Secretariat) – Tuesday 18th January, 2022

*Last Day for Submission of Completed Forms and accompanying documents (APC National Secretariat) – Monday 24th January, 2022

*Screening of Aspirants – Wednesday 26th January, 2022

*Publication of claims and objections – Friday 28th January, 2022

*Screening Appeals – Sunday 30th January, 2022

*PRIMARY ELECTION – Tuesday 1st February, 2022

*Election Appeal – Thursday 3rd February, 2022

Governors of the party had met behind closed doors at the Kebbi Governors Lodge in Abuja on Sunday to deliberate on the contentious national convention.

The convention is expected to take place in February but a date is yet to be announced.

“We discussed our upcoming convention which you may recall I had cause to address the press after we visited President Buhari in November 2021 where the President and the party agreed that the convention would take place in February,” Chairman of the forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu, said at the end of the meeting.

“We are one group of stakeholders in the party and our party respects institutions. The appropriate organ of the party that will announce a date for the national convention is the CECPC.”