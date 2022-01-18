Mike Ozekhome Leads Nnamdi Kanu’s Legal Team

Human Rights Lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) will now lead the delegation of lawyers representing the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

One of the counsels for the IPOB Leader, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, confirmed this to journlaists on Tuesday as Kanu’s trial is also set to commence.

Ahead of the trial, a heavy security presence has been observed around the court premises.

The Federal Government on Monday filed fresh terrorism charges against the detained IPOB leader before the Federal High Court.

The initial seven counts bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism, against the IPOB leader was increased to 15 counts.

Nnamdi Kanu will now enter his fresh plea to a 15-count amended charge marked signed by the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, Mohammed Abubakar.

He has been in the custody of the Department of State Security Service since his alleged arrest and deportation from Kenya on July 2021.