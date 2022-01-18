Four Dead, 12 Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

Four persons have died with 12 others injured in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

The Federal Roads Safety Corps, Ogun State Sector Command, which confirmed the incident, said the accident involved two vehicles.

According to an FRSC spokesperson, Florence Okpe, the accident was caused by excessive speed and loss of control.

“A total of 16 persons were involved which comprised of 13 male adults and three female adults, 12 persons were injured and unfortunately four deaths were recorded,” she said.

While stating that the injured victims were receiving medical attention in the hospital, Okpe said the bodies of the dead have been deposited in a morgue.

This is even as the Sector Commander of the FRSC, Ahmed Umar, cautioned motorists on speed violations.

He also commiserated with the family of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact the FRSC for more information about the crash.