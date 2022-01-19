Aid Worker Arrested For Allegedly Raping Teenage IDP

An aid worker has been arrested for allegedly raping an Internally Displaced Person (IDP) in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The suspect, 35-year-old Huzaif Adam, is a staff of an international Non-Governmental Organization, allegedly committed the offence on Tuesday around 303 Housing Estate in Maiduguri.

The suspect was said to have lured the victim, who was in the company of other girls and was scouting for menial jobs around the University of Maiduguri area.

Adam who subsequently invited her into his apartment to supposedly do chores overpowered and raped her.

“Immediately she got in he turned on the power generating set and then after a while, we started hearing her screams,” one of the girls said.

“We were worried so we went and knocked very hard on the door but he wouldn’t open and when he eventually opened we asked what the matter was but he rebuffed us saying all was well and that she was busy with her chores.

“We insisted that we want to see her but he declined to say she was busy. Then we saw her crying and cursing him for what he did to her; she said she’d rather die than go home and bring shame to her family.”

After the incident, the victim committed suicide by stabbing herself with a knife; one of her friends confirmed the development to Channels Television on Wednesday.

The deceased teenage girl displaced by the conflict lives with her parents in the Kaleri area in Maiduguri.

The Executive Director of Women in the New Nigeria and Youth Empowerment Initiative, a local NGO, Comrade Lucy Yunana also confirmed this on Wednesday.

The matter was reported to Yunana who visited the Gwange Police Station where the suspect was taken upon arrest.

“When the matter was reported to my office we immediately contacted the police and as I speak to you the matter has been transferred to the state CID,” he said.

“We thank the Police Commissioner for his swift action; I personally interviewed the perpetrator, his action is unbecoming of an NGO worker.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Sani Kamilu also confirmed the incident which he said was reported on January 18.

“Preliminary investigations have shown that the shouting of the deceased attracted the attention of people. We have arrested him, he is in our custody and investigations are ongoing,” Kamilu stated.

“The suspect opened the door and the girl was alleged to have complained bitterly about her virginity which the suspect had taken, after which she rushed inside and took a knife with which she stabbed herself.”