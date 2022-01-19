APC Releases Timetable For Convention, Says No Position Yet On Zoning

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has insisted that its proposed national convention will be conducted on February 26, as scheduled.

This comes as the party’s leadership approves the timetable and schedule of activities for exercise, less than six weeks to the convention.

In a statement on Wednesday, APC spokesman, John Akpanudoedehe, explained that the approval followed the consideration and adoption of the timetable by the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) at its 19th regular meeting held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Akpanudoedehe stated that at no time did the committee discuss the zoning arrangement for the convention.

“I am here to debunk the fake news going around on the social media that we have zoned offices. We are yet to meet on the issue of zoning,” he said.

“The news and rumour making rounds are fake news. We never discussed the issue during our deliberations. People should disregard the story because it is fake news. It is not true.”

See the schedule of activities approved by the PAC leadership below:

Receiving of the Interim Report of the National Reconciliation Committee – 31/01/2022

Consideration and adoption of Reports of State Congresses – 02/02/2022

Inauguration of the State Executives – 03/02/2022

Sales of Forms to all aspirants vying for National Offices (APC National Secretariat) – 14/02/2022

Submission of completed forms and accompanying documents (APC National Secretariat) – On or before 19/02/2022

Publication of Sub-Committees – 19/02/2022

Screening of all aspirants vying for National Offices – 20th – 22nd of February. 2022

Screening Appeals to hear and resolve complaints arising from the screening exercise – 23/02/2022

Accreditation of all statutory and elected delegates to the National Convention – 24th – 25th of February 2022

National Convention to elect National Officers to the National Executive Committee (NEC) – 26/02/2022

National Convention Appeal to hear and resolve complaints arising from the National Convention – 28/02/2022

