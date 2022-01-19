Bandits Kill Three Policemen And Two Vigilante In Niger

The Niger State Police Command has confirmed the killing of three police personnel and two vigilantes in a fierce gun battle with armed bandits in Kwanar- Dutse, Mariga Local Government.

In a statement issued by police spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the Niger State Command, said it received information regarding the movements of bandits along Bangi- Mangoro road in Mariga.

According to DSP Abiodun, the command immediately mobilized tactical teams and vigilantes attached to Bangi Division to the area where the criminals were then engaged in a fierce gun battle at Kwanar- Dutse.

He added that three policemen and two vigilante members lost their lives during the gunfight, noting, however, that scores of bandits were neutralized while others escaped into the forest with bullet injuries.

DSP Abiodun further stated that the Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Kuryas has reassured members of the public of the command’s determination not to relent in the ongoing onslaught against banditry and other criminality in the State.

According to the statement, the commissioner also solicits for more cooperation and support from the people, stressing that it is only with the support of the citizens that the fight against banditry can be won.