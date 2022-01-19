Court Orders FG To Pay Kanu N1bn, Tender Apology Over Rights Violation

A High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, on Wednesday ordered the Federal Government to pay the sum of N1 billion to Nnamdi Kanu, for violating the rights of the Biafra agitator.

In a suit filed through his counsel, Aloy Ejimakorm, against Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) accused the government of allegedly violating his fundamental human rights.

Joined in the suit with the AGF was the DSS director-general.

Other respondents include the Federal Government of Nigeria (first), chief of army staff (third), inspector-general of police (fifth), and three others.

Amongst other reliefs sought in the suit marked HIH/FR14/2021, Kanu asked the court to compel the respondents to pay him N5 billion in damages as monetary compensation for the “physical, mental, emotional, psychological and other damages” suffered as a result of the alleged infringement on his fundamental rights.

He also sought damages for the invasion of his father’s house on September 10, 2017, by the military.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, Benson Anya, the judge, described the invasion of Kanu’s Afaraukwu residence as notorious and brazen.

He also ordered the Federal Government to issue a public apology to Kanu in three national dailies and advised that a political resolution be adopted in resolving Kanu’s case.