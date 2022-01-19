‘Pyramids of Lies,’ PDP Reacts To Buhari’s Rice Unveiling In Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the unveiling of rice pyramids in Abuja by President Muhammadu Buhari describing it as ‘pyramids of lies.’

The opposition party in a statement signed on Tuesday by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba said the All Progressives Congress has staged a media stunt to beguile Nigerians ahead of the 2023 elections.

“Of course, there is nothing to celebrate in the APC pyramid of lies in Abuja. It is rather shameful that APC leaders are again ridiculing President Muhammadu Buhari by making him unveil pyramids of allegedly imported foreign rice which are re-bagged as locally produced, just to create an impression of a boost in local production under his watch.

“If indeed, there is a boost in the local production of rice as the APC wants Nigerians to believe, how come the price of rice has not come down but continues to soar from about N8,000 per bag which the PDP handed over to the APC in 2015 to about N30,000 per bag today?”

According to the statement, the PDP turned the Waterland of various states of the country into huge rice production hubs with farms and mills springing up across the country, leading to a boost in local production.

The party claimed that the APC, however, reversed all the gains made by the PDP in the agricultural sector and triggered a decline in production which resulted in the high cost of food in our country today.

“Nigerians can recall how APC-led administration failed to protect our farmers and particularly how it blamed over 40 rice farmers killed by terrorists in Borno state instead of going after their assailants.

“The APC pyramids of lies are therefore nothing but huge signposts of their failures,” the statement added.

According to PDP, with the 2023 elections in sight, the APC is desperate in pushing its propaganda, deceit, and bogus claims.

Ologunagba in the statement warned that the APC has not realised that 2023 is not 2015 adding that Nigerians have seen through the party’s deceits and not even these ‘pyramids of lies’ can help it in 2023.