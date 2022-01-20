2023: Tinubu Visits Minna, Says IBB ‘Gave Me His Prayers’

A presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections, Bola Tinubu has visited Minna, the Niger State capital.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, Tinubu said he met with former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida who prayed for success for his presidential ambition.

The APC chieftain and former Lagos State Governor said his mission to the North-Central state was part of his consultations to brighten his chances of succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari, whose tenure will expire next year.

According to him, consultations were still ongoing and he wouldn’t stop seeking extensive consultations before the 2023 general elections.

“Generally, I came to Niger State to commiserate with the Governor and the people of Niger State. I can’t stop by without paying a courtesy call to the enigma General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Retired,” Tinubu said.

“So, he gave me his prayers. You want to know the outcome of the consultation? We are running a democracy, I took my decision voluntarily and I am running for the Presidency of the country, we are running a democracy, thank you very much and God bless you.

“When I made the declaration, I told you that I am still consulting and I will consult as widely as possible.”

Before visiting the former Head of State, he was at the Niger State Government House where he donated the sum of N50 million to families of victims of the recent killings by bandits on communities in Niger State this month alone.

Speaking with Governor Bello Abubakar, he decried the security situation in the country and said it can be fixed with prayers and self-belief.

He equally asked Nigerians not to see the nation’s security challenges as a hopeless situation.

See more photos from the visit below: