Alleged Treason: Nnamdi Kanu Never Denied IPOB In Court, Says Lawyer

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, never denied being the leader of the outlawed organisation while taking his plea at a Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has said.

Ejiofor said the clarification became necessary over what he described as “deliberate misrepresentation/falsehood and wrong narratives being perpetuated by some mischief makers” that has been gaining prominence in social media.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the lawyer said it was pertinent to provide clarification and clear all doubts.

“S.M. Labaran Esq, who stood in yesterday (Wednesday) for the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation is a colleague I hold in high esteem, but I shall resist every mischievous ploy being adopted to misinform the unsuspecting members of the public who were not privy to the details of the proceedings in court yesterday, with a wrong and mischievous interpretation of the purport of the plea taken by our indefatigable client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Adjourned As He Objects To Fresh Charges

“For the records, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu never denied being the leader of IPOB while taking his plea, but only stoutly denied the fact that IPOB is a terrorist organisation and that being its leader is an offence, which position is well informed.

“Members of the public should be well guided that the status of the black market order proscribing IPOB is a subject of Appeal in Appeal Number: Appeal No. CA/A/214/2018, pending before the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.

“That being said, it is only laughable that the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) in their desperate but futile attempt to give a dog a bad name in order to hang it, brought a charge bordering on the status of IPOB, a subject matter of a competent Appeal, where issues have been joined with the same FGN.

“Therefore, be properly guided UmuChineke, because we have sufficiently addressed the emptiness of that count an entire charge in our compelling submissions before the Court, now adjourned to be heard on February 16, 2022.

“We do not wish to dwell further on this subject, but be rightly informed that Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu never denied being the leader of IPOB while taking his plea yesterday.”