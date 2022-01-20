President Buhari Commissions Bridge Where He Was Almost Killed In 2014 By Boko Haram

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned a bridge in Kaduna in an area where he was almost killed by Boko Haram terrorists.

The President, at the time an aspirant, was caught in an explosion at the busy Kawu market area.

Although he escaped unhurt, his vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser, and another one behind it were badly damaged, reports at the time said.

During the commissioning of the Kawu Bridge on Thursday, Governor Nasir El-Rufai recalled the incident.

“It is my great honour and privilege, Mr President, to bring you to the Kawu Flyover. Mr President will recall this bridge very well because it was just under this bridge that Boko Haram tried to kill you,” the governor said at the event.

“By the grace of God, you are still alive, you are with us and God preserved you so that you will lead us and inspire us to do some of what we are doing.”

While responding, Buhari, who is on a two-day visit to the northwest state to commission some projects, thanked God for sparing his life.

He recalled how the terrorists “wanted to blow me but my escort somehow stopped them”.

“I have lived in Kaduna for many years; I am very much aware of this route. I would not recall how much I crossed it and you told me how there was an attempt on my life on this route,” Buhari added.

A Better Nigeria

Aside from the commissioning, Buhari also visited the palace of Alhaji Muhammadu Isa 11, the Emir of Jama’a, where he reiterated his commitment to tackling insecurity.

According to him, his government has made tremendous strides in fighting insecurity in the northeast.

“If Nigerians want to be fair to this administration, they should find out on what we campaigned for in 2015 and 2019. The security situation then, where we are now, and what we hope to hand over in 2023.

“If you want an honest report, try and ask people from the northeast, especially from Borno State,” he said.

Buhari noted that he hopes “to hand over a better Nigeria than the one we inherited”.