INEC Arraigns Uniuyo Professor For Electoral Fraud

The fresh trial of Professor Ignatius Uduk, a lecturer at the University of Uyo, commenced on Thursday at the Akwa Ibom State High Court 9 sitting in Uyo, the state capital.

Uduk faces a three-count charge bordering on publishing and announcing false electoral results.

The case was filed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against Prof. Uduk who was engaged by the commission as a Collation/Returning Officer for the Essien Udim State Constituency on March 9th, 2019 governorship and house of assembly elections.

INEC had charged two Uniuyo professors engaged as Adhoc staff, to court for electoral fraud.

While one of the professors, Peter Ogban, was convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment, Professor Uduk’s case suffered repeated adjournments, in the course of which the judge in charge of the case was replaced by a new trial judge.

At the resumption of proceedings, the three charges were read to the defendant, but he pleaded not guilty to all of them.

The prosecuting counsel, therefore, went ahead to call his first witness, a staff of INEC, who was also cross-examined by the defense counsel.

The trial judge, Justice Bassey Nkanang thereafter adjourned the case to January 25 for the continuation of cross-examination.