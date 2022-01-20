Advertisement

Nigeria To Play Tunisia In AFCON Second Round

Channels Television  
Updated January 20, 2022
(Top L-R) Nigeria’s goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, defender Kenneth Omeruo, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, forward Taiwo Awoniyi, midfielder Joe Aribo, defender William Troost-Ekong, (bottom L-R) forward Kelechi Iheanacho, defender Ola Aina, defender Zaidu Sanusi, forward Samuel Chukwueze and forward Moses Simon pose prior to the Group D Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Nigeria and Sudan at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 15, 2022. Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP

 

Nigeria is set to play Tunisia on Sunday in the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations being held in Cameroon.

Tunisia, who lost to Gambia 1-0 on Thursday, booked their place to the knockout phase as one of the four third-placed countries.

READ ALSO: Ivory Coast Send Reigning Champions Algeria Crashing Out Of AFCON

On the other hand, the Super Eagles topped their group, claiming the maximum nine points after winning all three matches.

Meanwhile, Egypt, who finished second in Nigeria’s group will have to step up and beat Ivory Coast for a place in the Quarter-Finals.

 

The full fixtures:

23 JAN
Burkina Faso v Gabon – 17:00
Nigeria v Tunisia – 20:00

24 JAN
Guinea v Gambia – 17:00
Cameroon v Comoros – 20:00

25 JAN
Senegal v Cape Verde – 17:00
Morocco v Malawi – 20:00

26 JAN
Ivory Coast v Egypt – 17:00
Mali v Equatorial Guinea – 20:00



More on Sports

Jota Double Fires Liverpool Into League Cup Final

Ivory Coast Send Reigning Champions Algeria Crashing Out Of AFCON

Qatar World Cup Ticket Sales Launched At Reduced Prices

12 Tunisia Players Test Positive To COVID-19

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV