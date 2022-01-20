Nigeria To Play Tunisia In AFCON Second Round

Nigeria is set to play Tunisia on Sunday in the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations being held in Cameroon.

Tunisia, who lost to Gambia 1-0 on Thursday, booked their place to the knockout phase as one of the four third-placed countries.

On the other hand, the Super Eagles topped their group, claiming the maximum nine points after winning all three matches.

Meanwhile, Egypt, who finished second in Nigeria’s group will have to step up and beat Ivory Coast for a place in the Quarter-Finals.

The full fixtures: