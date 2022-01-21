Advertisement

Armed Forces To Partner NPHCDA On Healthcare Delivery

Soonest Nathaniel  
Updated January 21, 2022
NPHCDA Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Faisal Shuaib and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor

 

 

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has expressed the readiness of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in sustaining the collaborative healthcare arrangement with the National Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

This, he said is in order to further improve healthcare services for members of the AFN and the nation in general.

The CDS, who made the disclosure during the visit of the management staff of the agency, said the AFN would continue the partnership given its commitment to ensuring a good healthcare system for personnel and their families.

He commended NPHCDA for championing the eradication of poliovirus and other childhood diseases in the country.

NPHCDA Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Faisal Shuaib

 

The NPHCDA Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said he was at the Defence Headquarters to solicit the support of the military towards ensuring that children in the various areas affected by insecurity are vaccinated against any form of the disease, especially the circulating Mutating Polio Virus.

The Executive Director indicated that the NPHCDA and its partners are working to reach security compromised locations in the country so as to halt the scourge.

He applauded the CDS for his pragmatic leadership and commended the resilience and gallantry of the members of the AFN, particularly troops in the theatres of operation.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor and NPHCDA Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Faisal Shuaib exchange pleasantries


