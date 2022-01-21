Advertisement

England To Host Côte d’Ivoire As Part Of World Cup Build-Up

Channels Television  
Updated January 21, 2022
Ivory Coast players pose for a team photo during the Group E Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Ivory Coast and Algeria at Stade de Japoma in Douala on January 20, 2022.
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

 

Gareth Southgate’s England will face Ivory Coast in a Wembley friendly on March 29 as part of their build-up to the World Cup in Qatar.

The match against the two-time African champions, currently competing in the Africa Cup of Nations, will be the first meeting between the two nations at senior level.

It will be the first time that the Euro 2020 runners-up have faced non-European opposition since November 2018.

READ ALSO: Ivory Coast Send Reigning Champions Algeria Crashing Out Of AFCON

England are hosting Switzerland, also at Wembley, on March 26.

England play four Nations League fixtures in June, then complete Group A3 in September — the final international meet-up before the World Cup in Qatar, which starts on November 21.

AFP



