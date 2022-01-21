Advertisement

Gunmen Abduct Bayelsa Commissioner, Federal Otokito

Channels Television  
Updated January 21, 2022
A file photo combination of a man holding a gun and the abducted Bayelsa State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Federal Otokito.

 

Gunmen have kidnapped the Commissioner for Industry, Trade, and Investment in Bayelsa State, Federal Otokito.

Police authorities in the state confirmed Otokito’s abduction on Friday in a statement, barely a day after the incident took place.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Bayelsa, Asinim Butswat, revealed that the commissioner was abducted on Thursday night at Otuokpoti, a riverine community in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, stormed Otokito’s residence in Otuokpoti at about 11pm.

The commissioner was later whisked away in a waiting speedboat to an unknown destination, said Butswat who added that the police were already investigating the matter.

He stated that the command has launched a manhunt for the gunmen to rescue the abducted commissioner and ensure his captors were arrested and brought to justice.

Read the statement signed by the command’s spokesman below:

KIDNAP OF HON FEDERAL OTOKITO

Police intensify efforts to arrest the suspects and rescue the kidnapped victim.

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted Hon Federal Otokito at his residence in Otuokpoti, a riverine community in Ogbia Local Government Area Bayelsa State.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the kidnappers stormed the residence of Hon Federal Otokito on 20th January 2022 at about 2300hours and whisked him away in a waiting speedboat to an unknown destination.

The Command has launched a manhunt for the rescue of the victim and the arrest of the suspects.

Investigation is ongoing

SP Asinim Butswat

Police Public Relations Officer

Bayelsa State Command.



