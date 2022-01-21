ICRC Commends Nigerian Army’s Collaboration, Support

The Head of Delegation, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Nigeria, Mr. Yann Bonzon has extolled the support of the Nigerian Army towards the attainment of its humanitarian efforts.

Mr. Yann Bonzon gave the commendation today 20 January 2022 when he led a high-powered delegation of the organization on a courtesy visit to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya at the Army Headquarters (AHQ), Abuja.

He said the visit has become necessary to discuss humanitarian challenges with a view to finding ways and means of surmounting them. He appreciated the support of the Nigerian Army and protection given to the staff of ICRC during humanitarian activities in the North East and other operational areas across the country.

Mr. Yann also acknowledged the long-existing relationship and formidable bond between the two organisations and pledged to continue the partnership. He added that ICRC will also continue to dialogue with the NA until common ground is attained.

Responding, the COAS, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, appreciated the immense contribution of ICRC in the NA’s activities especially in the area of humanitarian assistance, training, and research packages in theatres of operations, units, colleges, and training institutions, which he said have impacted meaningfully in the handling of humanitarian activities.

General Yahaya stated that the Nigerian Army is always willing to interact and cooperate with ICRC and any other organization in the conduct of its operations. He pledged NA’s continued partnership with the ICRC and urged the organization not to relent in the support to troops in the field, unit’s formations and training institutions.

In a related development, the President of the African Bar Association (AFBA), Mr. Hannibal Uwaifo has paid a courtesy visit to the COAS. Speaking during the visit, Mr Uwaifo said the NA and the Defence Headquarters are the strongest allies to African Bar Association, adding that the Armed Forces has rendered assistance to the AFBA in several areas.

He encouraged the media to always seek clarification before going to the press, especially in this era of terrorism and asymmetric warfare.

Mr Hannibal Uwaifo used the opportunity to intimate the COAS on the upcoming Military and Security Agencies Conference of the association in Malawi and other conferences scheduled for the year 2022 and called for greater participation of the Nigerian Army especially the Human rights desk officers.

In his remarks, the COAS Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, appreciated AFBA for its support and cooperation to the NA and the Armed Forces of Nigeria. He pledged greater participation of the NA in the forthcoming activities of the AFBA and continued partnership in areas of common interest.