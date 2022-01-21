We Will Continue To Invest In Road Transport Infrastructure – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured that the Green Chamber will continue to help the transport industry to thrive and invest in its infrastructure.

He stated this on Thursday during the Commissioning the national headquarters of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Abuja, where he noted the critical role played by the transport industry in the country.

“Government is not unaware of these realities. We will continue to do what we can to help your industry thrive,” he added.

“We will also continue investing significantly in road transport infrastructure, which will expand your routes and ensure that you can cover more ground quickly, safely, and at substantially less cost.”

He said the men and women who make up RTEAN play an essential role in facilitating trade and commerce in the country,

“Every day, you move millions of people and transport cargo worth billions across the towns, cities, and states of our federation.

“In this manner, you contribute immensely to the operation of the Nigerian economy,” the lawmaker said.

Gbajabiamila noted that he accepted to commission the RTEAN national headquarters to acknowledge the vital role of the association and assure them that their value to Nigeria’s economy and the country as a whole is recognised by governments at all levels.

The lawmaker stated that he looked forward to supporting RTEAN and working with them to achieve national development goals.

“As you are all aware, the world is still amid a global pandemic that has significantly upset the balance of our world. Here in Nigeria, we are still grappling with the effects of this pandemic on our economy,” Gbajabiamila noted.

“The road transport sector, like other sectors, has not been spared from the consequences of the economic contraction.

“At the same time, you are grappling with regulatory, technological, and policy changes that have adversely impacted your businesses and your business model”.

Gbajabiamila encouraged the RTEAN members to understand that they are operating at a time of rapid social and economic change due to technological advancement, changing public tastes, and policy and regulatory responses to both.

“You cannot standstill. You must be ready to adapt to new realities, modify your practices, and make sure that you thrive in whatever circumstances,” the Lagos lawmaker explained.

“This new RTEAN House stands today as a tribute to your ability as a union to mobilise people and resources to serve noble objectives. It is only through unity and dedication of purpose that you will achieve the best objectives for the men and women who make up your union. Therefore, I encourage you to continue in this regard.”