Woman Arrested For Pouring Hot Water On 11-Year-Old Daughter

Channels Television  
Updated January 21, 2022

 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osun State has arrested a woman for pouring hot water on her 11-year-old daughter.

The state Commandant of the corps, Emmanuel Ocheja, disclosed this on Friday while parading the woman and several other crime suspects at the headquarters in Osogbo, the state capital.

 

The 11-year-old girl whose mother was arrested for pouring hot water on her in Osun State.

 

When asked for the reason behind her action, the woman said it was not deliberate as she didn’t know what came over her.

When asked for her account of the story, the girl explained that she was being punished for misplacing a key.

According to the PPRO, investigations are ongoing and the matter will be charged to court soon.

Another suspect, 44-year-old Amos Danbaba Galadima was also paraded for illegal mining in Ita-Obi community in Ilesha, as well as one Abdulrahmon Ibrahim who was arrested in Kano for alleged stealing of a car.



