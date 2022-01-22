Actor Regina King Loses Only Child To Suicide

Oscar-winning actor Regina King has lost her only son Ian Alexander Jr, who died by suicide, CNN reported on Saturday.

Alexander Jr was 26.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time,” a statement from King provided by her representative said, as quoted by CNN.

READ ALSO: ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ Singer Meat Loaf Dies At 74

Alexander was a musician and DJ.

He performed as “Desduné,” according to his Instagram page.

He had released a new single, “Green Eyes,” on January 7 and had performances scheduled in Los Angeles later this month.

King, 51, won an Oscar in 2019 for ‘best-supporting actress’, for her role in ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’.