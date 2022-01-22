‘I Am No Longer In Partisan Politics’, Obasanjo Tells PDP Leaders

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday said he is no longer interested in partisan politics.

He made the remark while meeting with leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party who paid a courtesy visit to his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The PDP delegation was led by party chairman Iyorcha Ayu, who applauded Obasanjo’s leadership style.

“I retired 14 years ago, and I remain retired,” Obasanjo said. “And I will remain retired by the Grace of God. But if I retire from partisan politics – if politics is the welfare of people – I must not retire from the welfare and well-being of people, whether in my own community, state, country, anywhere in Africa, and indeed anywhere in the world. And that is why I have the type of responsibility that I now have from the Horn of Africa.

“I will say that your own responsibility (turning to Ayu) is not an easy one either. But it has to be done.

“But bear in mind, I am no longer in partisan politics. And there is nothing that will bring me back to partisan politics. But I will always be interested in what is good for Nigeria. And anybody who wants to have my advice, I will unstintingly give it.”