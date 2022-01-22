Police Raid IPOB/ESN Camp In Imo, Recover IEDs

The Imo State Police Command on Saturday said it has discovered an IPOB/ESN terror camp and recovered several Improved Explosive Device (IED), arms and ammunition, and vehicles.

Police spokesperson Michael Abattam revealed this in a statement obtained by Channels Television.

IPOB/ESN, a group proscribed by the Federal Government and designated as terrorists, is seeking secession of the Eastern region from Nigeria.

“Sequel to the mandate of the Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Hussaini psc, to raid all major criminal enclaves identified in the state to neutralise all crimes and criminalites with sole aim to sustain the already improved security situation in the state,” the police statement said.

“Following a credible information that, some members of the proscribed IPOB/ ESN terror group, its militia wing has made a forest at Onicha in Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA of Imo State, their operational base where they go out to perpetrate heinous crimes which includes terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery and killing of innocent citizens .

“Based on this information, the ever combat ready Imo Command’s tactical teams, having carried diligent surveillance of the criminal hideouts , on 18/1/2022 at about 1300 hours , stormed the deadly terror camp . The hoodlums on sighting the police operatives open fire on them. The gallant and battle ready Police operatives swiftly returned the fire. In the fierce gun battle, one of the hoodlums was neutralised while others scampered into the adjoining bushes fatally injured with gunshot injuries .

“On combing the bush and searching the terror camp the following exhibits were recovered:

i. One AK47 rifle with Forty (40) rounds of live ammunition.

ii. Ten locally fabricated explosives devices

iii. One Police hand grenade

iv. Two Toyota Highlander (SUV) Jeeps without registration numbers.

v. One Lexus 350 SUV without registration number.

vi. One Lexus 330 SUV without registration number.

vii. Two Biafran flags

viii. different assorted Charms

ix. Assorted dresses suspected to belong to kidnapped/robbed victims.

“Meanwhile, the command is using this medium to appeal to the good people of Imo state, not to allow criminals to use their community as safe heaven to perpetrate heinous crimes. They should form vigilante groups/ neighbourhoods watch association to compliment the efforts of the police and other security agencies. And that , they should report any suspicious persons seen with bullet wounds to the nearest police station or call the command’s emergency numbers 08034773600 or 08098880197 .

“Finally, the Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Rabiu Hussaini, psc while commending the officers and men for their dedication and gallantry, thanked Imolites for their unalloyed support and assured them of the commands commitment in ensuring a crime-free Imo state.”