What Kano Govt Is Doing To Get Justice For Hanifa Abubakar – Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has outlined some of the measures taken by the government to ensure justice is served in the murder of Hanifa Abubakar.

Hanifa was the five-year-old schoolgirl abducted by her teacher who demanded ransom from her parents and later killed her in December last year.

Until her death, she was a pupil of a private school – Noble Kids Academy in Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

In a statement on Friday by the Commissioner for Information in Kano, Muhammad Garba, Governor Ganduje disclosed that the government had already taken some actions regarding the case.

He listed some of the measures to include the indefinite closure and withdrawal of the operational license of the school where the girl was murdered.

According to the governor, the government is terribly disturbed that people entrusted with the care of children only turn out to be their murderers.

He added that the government has been in touch with Hanifa’s family and would remain so until justice prevails in the case, to serve as a deterrent to others.

Governor Ganduje vowed that the government would continue to meticulously monitor and ensure the prosecution of anyone found culpable in the kidnap and murder of the girl.

He commended the security agencies in the state for the prompt action that led to the arrest of those found culpable in the killing.

The governor thanked the international community, human rights-based organisations, and well-meaning Nigerians for their concern in the matter.

He gave an assurance that the government would continue to support the security agencies in carrying out their duties to ensure relative peace in Kano.

The Public Relations Officer in Kano, Haruna Kiyawa, had confirmed Hanifa’s death to journalists on Friday, saying her teacher, one Abdulmalik Tanko, was indicted in the murder.

He stated that Abdulmalik confessed that he kidnapped the girl and took her to his house where he contacted her relatives and demanded a ransom of N6 million.

The said teacher later conspired with one Hashim Isyaku to kill the girl on December 18, 2021, having realised that the victim had recognised him.

They buried Hanifa in a shallow grave within the school premises located at Kwanar ‘Yan Gana in Tudun Murtala Quarters.