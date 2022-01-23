Don’t Impose Hijab On Students, Kwara Govt Warns Principals

School principals in Kwara State have been warned to desist from imposing the wearing of the hijab (female Muslim headscarf) or beret on any student.

The Kwara State Government handed down the warning via a statement issued on Sunday by the State Teaching Service Commission in Ilorin.

Chairman of the Commission, Mallam Bello Abubakar, had during a meeting on Friday reaffirmed the determination of the state government to promote religious tolerance among teachers and students and enhance peaceful coexistence.

The meeting was held with the aim of resolving the crisis over Hijab which erupted recently at Oyun Baptist Grammar School, Ijagbo, Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State, according to the spokesman of TESCOM, Peter Amogbonjaye.

“He, thereafter, warned the principals in Oyun axis to abide by the policy of the Kwara State Government and desist from imposing Hijab on any student, instead, it should be made optional,” the statement partly read.

While warning that the present administration would not tolerate religious bigotry, enjoined all to shun religious sentiments and respect the rights of individuals, Bello reminded the gathering that Kwara State is a state of harmony and advised everyone to remain good ambassadors for the coming generation.

The warning came on the heels of fresh controversy on the wearing of hijab in some Christian Schools; Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo and St Claire’s Girls Secondary School, Offa in Oyun, and Offa Local Government Area respectively.