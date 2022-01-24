APC Welcomes Suspension Of Petrol Subsidy Removal

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed the Federal Government’s suspension of the planned removal of subsidy on petroleum products.

According to a statement by the APC, it is commendable that the Federal Government took into consideration the fact that the removal of subsidy at this time will heighten inflation and cause undue hardship on the citizenry.

While asserting that programmes and policies of government are meant to benefit the people, the APC said that if the timing of the planned subsidy removal would cause hardship on citizens, then a review was necessary.

“We commend President Muhammadu Buhari for always putting the welfare and well-being of Nigerians first as he has serially displayed in the implementation of programmes and policies of this administration.

“In line with the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the Federal Government is already putting in place measures, particularly boosting our local refining capacities to reduce the country’s reliance on expensive import of refined petroleum products.

“This will in due course usher in the eventual and full deregulation of the country’s petroleum sector”.

The APC commended the cordial and healthy relations between the executive and the 9th National Assembly which it says has ensured good governance.

“Nigerians have been the ultimate beneficiaries as displayed in the positive outcomes of the meeting between Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed, and the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on the suspension of the planned subsidy removal,” the party added.