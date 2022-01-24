Don’t Write Off Super Eagles, Buhari Tells Nigerians After AFCON Exit

Following their rather disappointing exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians not to write off the Super Eagles.

The Nigerian team were knocked out of the tournament by their Tunisian counterpart in Garoua, Cameroon on Sunday.

But President Buhari believes that both officials and players deserve commendation for the tough fight they put up.

READ ALSO: Maduka Okoye, Iwobi Disable Social Media Comments Over Threats After AFCON Ouster

According to a statement by his special media aide, Garba Shehu, the president said: “They gave everyone the confidence that they were up to it, and I am sure it was something they could have achieved. Nonetheless, we should not write them off”.

He urged Nigerians to encourage the players to do better next time, especially in view of the World Cup qualification matches that have been lined up for them.

The president directed football authorities in the country to undertake a critical assessment of the Eagles’ performance at the Cup of Nations tournament.

President Buhari also encouraged the public to send their suggestions to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) so that it will reflect and plan well for a better outing in the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.