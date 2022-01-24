Ekiti Election: PDP Leaders Meet With Fayose, Other Aggrieved Party Members

Ahead of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday met with former Governors Ayodele Fayose, Segun Oni, Senator Abiodun Olujimi, and other aggrieved party members.

The meeting called by the party’s National Working Committee had in attendance the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndidi Elumelu.

Other top officials of the party were also at the meeting held at the PDP National Headquarters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

While addressing the Ekiti stakeholders, Ayu warned that they must not allow themselves to be distracted from the goal of the party, which is to win the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

While noting that it is not a negative thing for the party members to express their opinion, he said that it is a sign that they are passionate about the party winning the 2022 governorship election in the state.

Meanwhile, some aggrieved PDP members from Ekiti State have staged a peaceful protest outside the party’s national secretariat.

The protesters, who carried placards with different inscriptions, expressed their displeasure over what they described as an attempt by Fayose to impose his candidate on the people.