Gunmen Kill Two Officers, Abduct Policeman In Jigawa

Two police officers have been confirmed dead after gunmen attacked Kwalam village in Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Another police officer was abducted by the gunmen during the attack which occurred in the north-western region of the country.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Lawal Shisu, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

He explained that the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, adding that the assailants set one of the improvised police vehicles ablaze.

READ ALSO: Fear Grips Plateau Community As Gunmen Kill Four In Mining Site

“Upon receipt of the report, we mobilised a team of policemen and headed to the scene and upon arrival, we engaged them in a gun duel and they fled away,” Shisu said.

“ASP Anas Usaini and Insp. Sunusi Alasan were dead close to an improvised patrol vehicle which was set ablaze.”

Preliminary investigation, he stated, showed that the hoodlums invaded the residence of a 60-year-old man identified as Alhaji Ma’aru Abubakar in Kwalam town, and abducted him.

The command’s spokesman, however, assured residents that the police were intensifying efforts to arrest the attackers and bring them to justice.