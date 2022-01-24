Kidnapped Bayelsa Commissioner Released

Gunmen have released the abducted Bayelsa State Commissioner for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Federal Otokito, days after he was kidnapped.

The commissioner was presented to Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State on Monday evening following concerted efforts by security agencies in the oil-rich state.

Following an investigation by security operatives, the police have also declared some persons wanted over the incident.

Speaking after Otokito was presented to him, the governor thanked security agencies and the government for their efforts in ensuring the commissioner’s freedom.

He reiterated his government’s zero-tolerance to crime and kidnapping in the state. According to him, no ransom was paid for the commissioner’s release.

Otokito was kidnapped at his home in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state on January 20th.

During the event, the governor also announced the deposition of Otuokpoti community paramount ruler, Chief A.C.T Wongo, and appointed Chief Rescue Abe in an acting capacity.

The governor also announced the sacking of the community’s development committee chairman, Azibalua Amon. He was replaced by Jerry Offor in an acting capacity while the youth president, Emolem Igue, was sacked and replaced by Shadrach Afiemo.