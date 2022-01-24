Maduka Okoye, Iwobi Disable Social Media Comments Over Threats After AFCON Ouster

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has deactivated the comment section of his Instagram page following the deaths threats he received after Nigeria’s ouster from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Okoye played the full 90 minutes and conceded the lone goal against Tunisia that sent the North African team to the quarter-final of the competition.

A visit to his Instagram page showed that users of the social media platform could not comment on any of his posts, hours after some of them blamed him for conceding the goal in the last 16 clash on Sunday.

The Sparta Rotterdam player was among the top trends on Twitter after the match with many blaming him for being distracted due to the praises he got from female admirers.

He was not the only Super Eagle player who was threatened following the defeat. Former Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi, also faced similar treatment.

Midway through the second half, Iwobi was initially yellow-carded for a stamp on Msakni and sent off after the referee checked the VAR monitor.

The Everton player deactivated the comment section of his Instagram page and trended on social media after the match ended.

Before Okoye and Iwobi’s move, Sierra Leonean forward Kei Kamara’s home was almost burnt down in the wake of his country’s exit from the competition.

Kamara failed to convert a late penalty in the game against Equatorial Guinea a few days back. His miss led to his country’s ouster from Africa’s premier football fiesta holding in Cameroon as the clash ended 1-0.

Angered by the miss, fans marched to the footballer’s house in an attempt to burn it. But security agencies quickly intervened and thwarted the move.