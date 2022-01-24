Three Arrested, Two On The Run Over Assault Of Lady In Borno

The Borno State Police Command has arrested three men in connection with a physical assault on a lady in a viral video.

The young woman, Fadila Abdulrahman, is a 23-year-old resident of the Customs area, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council.

The video showed no fewer than four youths assaulting Fadila and coercing her to renounce her Facebook post, which according to them embarrassed their benefactor, a federal lawmaker Ahmed Satomi.

“I was in my shop when they just came and said they were sent by their boss and they can do anything they want,” Fadila said of the assault.

“They can even kill me so when they finished hitting me they left and said they’ll come back and beat me. I didn’t do anything to them, it is politics and everyone is entitled to their opinion; everyone can do what they please and no one can force you to like or make a comment.

“I am not a politician I am just a media influencer. I used to have links with him (Satomi) but not anymore.

“I did a write-up which they asked me to delete but I didn’t. It is my opinion and I didn’t mention anybody’s name. But the boys have been intimidating me since I left that camp. I can’t tell if he sent them to me but they said he sent them, they said Saadu Nakande sent them. I am not okay, I feel sick. I don’t want anything at this point but justice, the security agents should just do their jobs.”

The Borno State Police Commissioner, Abdu Umar on Monday paraded the culprits before journalists, adding that two others are still at large.

“The hoodlums, supporters of Ahmed Satomi a member representing Jere federal constituency alleged that they were engaged by one Suleiman and Manu Nakande. The victim Fadila was attacked and subsequently, her restaurant was destroyed and her mobile set, value yet unknown were carted away, the purpose being that she circulated in social media an image and text undermining the integrity of their master, the member representing Jere as alleged,” the CP explained.

“Borno is gaining peace and we will not allow miscreants to infringe on the fundamental human rights of the people and we will prosecute those involved.”

Those arrested in connection with the offence include Nasir Abubakar, Ali Dungus Shettima, Saadu Suleiman, and Saleh Asulai Soosie are those in the run according to the CP.

But the lawmaker on whose behalf the hoodlums assaulted Fadila, Ahmed Satomi, has distanced himself from the incident.

The member of the House of Representatives representing Jere Federal Constituency of Borno State said his attention has been drawn to the incident that happened at Shehu Sanda Kyarimi park in Maiduguri.

While exonerating himself from the act, he assured of his commitment to justice for Fadila by alerting relevant security agencies to carry out a full investigation and bring the perpetrators to book.

He said, “I am deeply saddened by the occurrence of such incidence and especially to a woman, but more worrisome that this was perpetrated under my name. I want to make it very clear that I am not a supporter of violence on an individual and I have zero tolerance for Gender-Based Violence in whatever form.

“I would want to reiterate the fact that I am and would never be a harbour to criminals and their acts, I do not support ECOMOGS as widely stipulated and I am in support of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s policy on banning all forms of thuggery across Borno State.

“I will ensure that together we achieve zero tolerance to any form of violence across our dear state.”