Zamfara Govt Employs 110 New Teachers

The Zamfara State government has employed additional 110 emergency teachers to take students on extra lessons, in order to cover the period schools were shut down in the state.

The Commissioner of Information in Zamfara, Ibrahim Dosara, disclosed this to reporters on Monday during a press conference at the Government House in Gusau, the state capital.

He explained the state has 200 secondary schools and the teachers would be deployed to various schools for their primary assignment.

When asked if the 110 teachers employed by the government for extra lessons would be enough to cover the number of schools in the state, Dosara responded that they were employed for a purpose.

He stated that the schools were ordered to reopen after consultations with the security agencies whom he said promised to deploy more operatives to various schools in the state.

“We did not reopen the schools on our own without consulting the security experts because they guided us,” said the commissioner.

He clarified that not all the schools in the state were authorised to reopen, stressing that the insecurity situation in some areas of the state made it impossible to reopen schools in the affected areas.

Of the 200 secondary schools in Zamfara, the state government classified 85 as red, 75 as green, and 40 as yellow.

The commissioner insisted that the security agencies have degraded the terrorists attacking innocent residents in the state.

According to him, the gunmen have been put on the defensive side, which necessitated the reopening of the schools classified as green and yellow in Zamfara.

Dosara added that the government has been making tremendous efforts to rid Zamfara of terrorists, to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for residents across the state.