Be Transparent In Utilisation Of Budgetary Allocation, Malami Tells Judiciary

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has asked the judiciary to be transparent and accountable in the spending of the funds allocated to it in its annual budgets.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Justice Sector Summit 2022 in Abuja, Malami said there was the need for the judiciary sector to “open its own book” the same way and manner the legislature and executive subject themselves for scrutiny.

He urged the judiciary to live up to its responsibility and support initiatives that will bring the desired result in the administration of justice in the country.

The Justice Minister also spoke on the appointment of the judges, saying the extant Nigerian laws made the criteria for such appointment very clear.

He said to enhance the quality of the system, there has to be accommodation of merits for consideration as the basis for appointment.