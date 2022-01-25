Fuel Subsidy: NLC Suspends Planned Nationwide Protest

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its planned nationwide protest.

The decision comes hours after the union had vowed to continue with its planned nationwide rally on Thursday.

The leadership of the Congress said for now it plans to continue to engage with the government on the issues of ensuring local refining of petroleum, creation of sustainable jobs and affordable price of petrol for Nigerian workers and people.

Speaking about the planned rally earlier on Tuesday on Channels Television‘s Sunrise Daily, the NLC Deputy President, Joe Ajaero, explained that it was aimed at sensitising Nigerians.

“NLC is still standing on its position,” he had said. “The Federal Government didn’t say they have abolished it, they are postponing the evil day.

“What we are doing is sensitisation of Nigerians on this fuel subsidy removal or so-called increase in the pump price of petroleum products.”

According to the labour leader, the fuel subsidy removal will only inflict more suffering on Nigerians.

“The NLC is sensitising Nigerians that this is not sustainable; that the idea of fuel subsidy is a hoax which they are using to inflict pains on Nigerians,” he said.

The Federal Government had earlier announced the suspension of the planned removal of fuel subsidy.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had on Monday said the government had suspended the plan to remove fuel subsidy.

She explained that the government would make provisions for fuel subsidy beyond its initial June deadline in the 2022 budget.