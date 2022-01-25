Correctional Service Reshuffles Over 170 Officials To ‘Inject New Ideas’

The Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, has reshuffled Directorate heads in the service and redeployed 170 other officers across the country.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Corrections Public Relations Officer, Enobore MNIPR.

According to the statement, the development is aimed at injecting new ideas and promoting effective coordination of activities for enhanced service delivery.

The development saw DCG Mohammed Ahmad Tukur, taking over the Directorate of Non-Custodial Measures (NCM) while DCG Sylvester Nwakuche, who hitherto superintended over NCM Directorate takes over the Operations Directorate. DCG (covering duties) Mary Emmanuel Melchizedek now oversees the Directorate of Health and Welfare as DCG Tunde Olatunbosun Oladipupo retires from service.

Also, DCG (covering duties) Emilia Adobi Oputa has been moved from the Directorate of Training and Staff Development (STD) to head the Directorate of Inmates’ Training and Productivity (ITP) while ACG Lawrence Adewale Showumi who was the Zone A Coordinator now takes over the Directorate of TSD as DCG (covering duties).

ACG Uche Nwobi has been moved to Lagos to take over as Zone A Coordinator.

The exercise also affected 21 Controllers of Corrections and 13 Deputy Controllers of Corrections. While some are deployed to take over state commands and Custodial Centres, others are assigned new responsibilities both at the National Headquarters and at state levels.

The Controller General charged all officers and men concerned to report at their new posts and hit the ground running, giving no space for indolence that could further compromise the sacredness of Custodial Centres.

He noted that this measure is not only germane as a response strategy to the security challenges confronting the NCoS but imperative in evolving new ideas that will set the Service on a higher pedestal. He, therefore, challenged officers to be ingenious in the discharge of their responsibilities.