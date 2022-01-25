Dapo Abiodun Condemns Monarch’s Killing, Vows To Arrest Culprits

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Tuesday condemned the violent killing of the traditional ruler of Agodo in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state, Oba Ayinde Odetola.

Gunmen had attacked the traditional ruler on Monday, killing him along with three other persons said to be his friends.

Reacting to the incident via a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, Governor Abiodun vowed to visit the full wrath of the law on the perpetrators of the monarch’s assassination and three of his aides.

The governor also directed the security agencies to immediately fish out the killers, declaring that his administration would not tolerate a breach of peace and harmony being currently enjoyed in the state.

He sent a stern warning to those threatening the peace of the state, stressing the incumbent administration would stop at nothing to deal decisively with the perpetrators by prosecuting and meting out the full wrath of the law on them.

While describing the incident as unfortunate, Abiodun said that politics, land, and chieftaincy matters should not attract descent to self-help and killings.

“To those threatening the peace of our state, we will stop at nothing to fish them out, prosecute them and mete out the full wrath of the law on them,” the governor was quoted as saying.

“We have zero tolerance for these ignoble conducts. Politics, land, and chieftaincy disputes are no excuses for people to take laws into their hands. All hirelings, parents, and guardians should call their wards to order.

“OP-MESA, Joint Internal Security Task Force, Amotekun, vigilantes’ groups, DSS Police and NSCDC are not mere toothless bulldogs. They are armed and deployed to strike agent provocateurs.”

He also warned that hirelings, parents, and guardians should call their wards to order and no plea for clemency will be tolerated for acts of brigandage, murder, and illegal conduct.

This is even as he commiserated with the family of the late monarch and the residents of Agodo town, assuring them that killers would not go unpunished for carrying out that heinous act.