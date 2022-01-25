Gunmen Kill Two Herders, Injure Two Others In Kaduna LG

Unidentified persons have attacked and killed a herder in Zaman Chawai general area of Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this via a statement issued on Tuesday, identified the herder as Yusuf Mahmuda.

He said Mahmuda, who is a resident of the community, was grazing with other herders in the bushes adjoining some farms when he was attacked and killed after an argument with some farmers over encroachment of animals.

According to the commissioner, the assailants beheaded the slain herder and took his head with them as the other herders grazing in the area managed to escape with their animals.

Subsequently, an inter-ethnic communal clash erupted during peak market hours in Bakin Kogi Market also in Kauru local government, near its boundaries with Zangon Kataf LGA.

One Ahmad Aliyu was killed in the violent attack, while two other residents, Esther Thomas and Tanko Dakar, were injured and a vehicle was burnt.

Aruwan said that the situation was brought under control by troops of Operation Safe Haven who then escorted buyers and sellers to safety.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i has expressed his sadness at the reports and sorely lamented the eruption of violent attacks and clashes in the general area.

He expressed deep concern that despite the efforts and hard work of the government, security forces, and other critical stakeholders to ensure the gradual return of peace, the killings have caused a setback that must not be allowed to gain ground.

He consoled the families of those killed and prayed for the repose of their souls while wishing the injured a quick recovery.

The governor equally charged security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the attacks leading to loss of lives in both locations.

This is even as he asked all residents to maintain calm and desist from all actions capable of triggering further violence, as security agencies carried out their tasks.