Lagos Suspends NURTW Activities In Idumota, Church Street

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday suspended activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) at Eyin Eyo, Church Street, and Idumota Bridge indefinitely due to the recent violence in those areas.

According to a statement signed by a spokesperson of the State Ministry of Transportation, Bolanle Ogunlola, the directive was issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Oluwatoyin Fayinka at a stakeholder meeting comprising the NURTW, Central Business District (CBD), and Lagos State Market Women Association (Iya Oloja General and Iya Oloja of Lagos Island).

According to the statement, the “Rapid Response Squad (RRS) will station an Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) on Idumota Bridge to deter motorists from driving against traffic in compliance with traffic Rules and Regulations and to enforce the suspension of the NURTW within the axis and simultaneously flush out the Oju Opake boys lurking along Plaza around Church Street axis.

“Also suspended are the activities of the transport union at Church Street and John Street particularly Keke Marwa and Mini Buses (Korope).”

“State Security Operatives are hereby put on Red Alert to ensure Safety and Security of lives and property in Lagos Island and environs,” Fayinka said, as quoted in the statement.

The Iya Oloja, Lagos Island Alhaja Risikat Odumosu, while expressing her displeasure at the wanton looting and destruction of their goods in shops around the Idumota area, begged the State Government to come to their rescue adding that they will not stand back and watch their properties destroyed by miscreants whom they had never seen before, the statement added.