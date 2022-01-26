Advertisement

Convoy Of Mozambique Govt Officials Swept Away In Storm-Swollen River

Channels Television  
Updated January 26, 2022
Map of Mozambique

 

A convoy of Mozambican officials inspecting damage from Tropical Storm Ana was swept away by a swollen river on Wednesday, leaving one person dead and another missing.

The car was trying to cross the Revuboe River after a bridge had collapsed when Ana tore through the region earlier this week, Tete provincial governor Domingos Viola said on Radio Mozambique.

The team wasn’t able to retrieve one of the cars. A radio journalist was rescued from the vehicle, but provincial administrator, Jose Maria Mandere, was later found dead, Viola said.

A third person remains missing.

“We immediately set to work and managed to rescue most of the occupants of the vehicles,” Viola said.

“It’s a sad situation. The bridge over the Revuboe River had collapsed.”

The death brought to 47 the number of people killed in Madagascar, Mozambique, and Malawi as a result of torrential rains that sparked floods across the region.

AFP



