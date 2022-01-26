Convoy Of Mozambique Govt Officials Swept Away In Storm-Swollen River

A convoy of Mozambican officials inspecting damage from Tropical Storm Ana was swept away by a swollen river on Wednesday, leaving one person dead and another missing.

The car was trying to cross the Revuboe River after a bridge had collapsed when Ana tore through the region earlier this week, Tete provincial governor Domingos Viola said on Radio Mozambique.

READ ALSO: Covid-Hit Australian Warship Delivers Disaster Aid To Tonga

The team wasn’t able to retrieve one of the cars. A radio journalist was rescued from the vehicle, but provincial administrator, Jose Maria Mandere, was later found dead, Viola said.

A third person remains missing.

“We immediately set to work and managed to rescue most of the occupants of the vehicles,” Viola said.

“It’s a sad situation. The bridge over the Revuboe River had collapsed.”

The death brought to 47 the number of people killed in Madagascar, Mozambique, and Malawi as a result of torrential rains that sparked floods across the region.

AFP