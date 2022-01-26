COVID-19 Test: Presidential Committee Deactivates Passports Of 200 Defaulters

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi made the announcement in Alausa on Wednesday.

He said that the names of the defaulters who failed to appear before a mobile court have been submitted and their passports will be deactivated for a period of one year.

“We have submitted the first 200 names of individuals who have failed to present themselves at the mobile courts to the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) and their passports have been deactivated for a period of one year”.

He disclosed that confirmed defaulters would be subject to fines or community service as the acts are criminal in nature.

“These will be published in the dailies in the coming week and the next set of names will follow in the coming month.

“We encourage all those who have received a text message to present themselves at the mobile court to avoid these sanctions the Commissioner stated.

He noted that the committee frowned at the dubious actions of some inbound passengers who presented fake PCR tests and COVID vaccination cards and fill in false travel information in an attempt to bypass the national COVID guidelines.

“It has come to the notice of the State Government that certain returning passengers present themselves at the airport either with fake COVID-9 PCR tests or fake vaccination cards or registering as children under 10 years to bypass the National guidelines or providing false COVID related information.

“These acts will not be tolerated as they represent the main catalyst of all the four waves which have had a major impact on the State public health systems and the economy.

“Whilst we understand that it may not have been the fault of passengers but facilitated by unscrupulous individuals assisting them, we have taken a decision not to submit their passports for deactivation by the Presidential Steering Committee, in the first instance, but give them an opportunity to present themselves at our mobile court to defend themselves and help identify where they are obtaining the fake documents if applicable”, the statement read in parts.

The commissioner has announced that while the fourth wave of COVID-19 has tapered out, it will continue to ensure heightened public surveillance for COVID and ensure access to free PCR testing at all its public health facilities.

He also reiterated that testing at the designated public health facilities remains free of charge.