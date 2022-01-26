EFCC Arrests Suspected Internet Fraudster In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested one Michael Jackson for his alleged involvement in internet fraud.

He was arrested on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, following some intelligence received by the Commission on the illegal activities of some individuals allegedly involved in computer-related fraud.

Jackson, who poses as Ella, a transgender woman, allegedly defrauded unsuspecting victims of millions of Naira.

The suspect, who also claimed to be a Disc Jockey (DJ), had in his possession fetish items, which he claimed was “for grace and success.”

Meanwhile, the EFCC has advised young Nigerians to become Anti-Corruption Ambassadors.

The Acting Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Benin Zonal Command, Mrs Nkechi Rita Ude, made this charge on Wednesday when she spoke to members of the National Youth Service Corps/EFCC Community Development Group.

Mrs Ude who was represented by the Head, Public Affairs, Williams Oseghale, urged the youths to enlist as foot soldiers and become anti-corruption ambassadors in their area of primary assignment.