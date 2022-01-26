Infectious Diseases Bill Passes Second Reading In Senate

The National Health Emergency Bill has passed the second reading in the Senate.

The bill is expected to be comprehensive legislation to guide responses to the outbreak of infectious diseases within and outside Nigeria.

The bill, first read at the plenary last June, is meant to provide for a national framework for the control of outbreaks of infectious diseases in the country.

Its passage was sequel to the consideration of a report presented by the lawmaker representing Enugu North and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Primary Healthcare and Communicable Diseases, Senator Chukwuka Utazi.

While presenting the Committee report, Utazi said that the bill if signed into law, would ensure a timely response, control and management of public health emergencies coupled with necessary checks and balances, accountability and control.