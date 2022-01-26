Olu Of Warri Seeks Monument For Okotie-Eboh, NDDC Board Reconstitution

The Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty, Tsola Emiko, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has called for the immortalisation of late Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh and the reconstitution of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board.

Ogiame Atuwatse III said this when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, noting that the former finance minister achieved several milestones.

The monarch said that “as an interested party, we genuinely want a better deal for us in the Niger Delta, as we believe charity begins at home. By this, we mean that we Niger Deltans must be ready to put the betterment of our people first in all we do. Putting our people first is the only way to make our lives better”.

A Win-Win

Ogiame Atuwatse III added that “not one monument is named after Chief Festus Samuel Okotie-Eboh. Therefore, we as Itsekiri hereby present a formal request that Chief Festus Samuel Okotie-Eboh be immortalised by naming a fitting memorial to his immense sacrifice for his dear country.”

Aside from these, he also decried the underutilisation of ports in Delta State – Warri, Koko, Sapele, and Burutu.

“These ports are under-utilised and can make a substantial contribution to the Nigerian economy and improve the security in our region by creating jobs for the teeming population of unemployed youths, thereby reducing insecurity in the Niger Delta,” he added. “We believe that this is a win-win for Nigeria and also a win for the Niger Delta.”