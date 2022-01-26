Rochas Okorocha Declares Intention To Contest For Presidency In 2023

The lawmaker representing Imo West district in the National Assembly, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has announced his intention to contest for presidency in 2023.

He made the announcement in a letter to the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Senator Lawan read the letter at the commencement of Wednesday’s plenary at the Senate chamber of the assembly in Abuja.

This comes after Senator Hezekiah Dimka moved for the adoption of the Votes and Proceedings of Tuesday’s plenary, an action that was seconded by Senator Uche Ekwunife.

Okorocha, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is the immediate past governor of Imo State.

He is the latest member of the ruling party to publicly announce the bid to join the race for the APC presidential ticket ahead of the general elections.

Others gunning to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as the next Nigerian leader include APC chieftain, Bola Tinubu; Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, and former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Kalu.

On the contrary, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, are among those tipped for the highest office in the land. But both men have yet to declare their intention to join the tussle for the party’s ticket.

As Nigerians anticipate the process to elect another leader into the highest office in the land, political actors and parties have begun to intensify efforts at getting their anointed candidate to succeed the President.

But President Buhari, on his part, said he would prefer to keep the identity of his preferred candidate undisclosed.