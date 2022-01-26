VIDEO: Drama As Ekiti PDP Chieftains Exchange Blows Over Delegate List

The accreditation of delegates at the Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary turned dramatic after some chieftains exchanged blows on Wednesday.

During the accreditation of delegates, there was a heated argument and fisticuff among some of the chieftains over the authentication of certain delegates from some local governments.

Some argued that certain individuals are not supposed to be on the list, implying that their names were smuggled in.

There was, however, relative calm after the intervention of security operatives.

Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel is the head of the committee superintending over the primary poll.

While some delegates and aspirants expressed satisfaction with the process, others raise early doubts.