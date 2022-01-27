Fayemi’s Ex-SSG Emerges Ekiti APC Governorship Candidate

The immediate past Secretary to Ekiti State Government, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has been declared winner of the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State.

The Chairman of the committee for the primary election, Governor Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa State announced that Oyebanji polled 101,703 votes to defeat seven other contestants.

A total number of 107,877 thousand voters were accredited for the exercise out of which 104,983 voted.

Though the seven other aspirants with their supporters had in the morning thronged the party secretariat to protest irregularities in the conduct of the party primary, the primary still held at most of the designated wards.

The aggrieved aspirants claimed the process was manipulated to favour Mr. Oyebanji who is tagged Governor Kayode Fayemi’s preferred choice by distributing voting materials earlier than scheduled among other grounds.

They warned that the controversial primary will not be acceptable and may spell doom for the party.

Earlier in the day, Oyebanji described the process of the primary as flawless, disagreeing with claims that he’s the closest and most favoured by the governor among all the aspirants.