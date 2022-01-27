Conflicting Reports Emerge Over Police Helicopter Accident In Bauchi

Conflicting reports have emerged following an incident in Bauchi State, involving a helicopter belonging to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Earlier news made the rounds suggesting that the Bell 429 helicopter with Registration Marks 5N-MDA, owned and operated by the force, had crashed killing some on board.

However, a statement from the nation’s Accident Investigation Bureau on Wednesday, explained that there was a notification by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) about an accident involving the aircraft.

The brief communique further stated that the accident which occurred at Bauchi Airport had some persons injured.

It further disclosed that the incident involving the NPF helicopter, which had departed Abuja at 16:54 UTC for Bauchi with six persons onboard maintaining 5,500ft, had no fatality.

The investigating agency, AIB-N solicited the assistance of the public regarding the incident.

“We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clips, evidence, or information any member of the public may have of the accident that can assist us with this investigation.

“The Bureau will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and NOT assume the cause of the accident until a formal report is released,” the statement partly read.

In their reaction, the NPF through its spokesman, CP Frank Mba, stated that the Police Helicopter, Bell 429 5N-MDA, flying from Abuja to Bauchi on Tuesday was involved in a controlled safe landing at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi.

According to CP Mba, the aircraft did not crash as being reported in some sections of the media and none of the occupants sustained any injury whatsoever.

“All six (6) onboard including the pilot and co-pilot are in good condition,” Mba stressed.

He added that the aircraft which was flown by “one of the best Police Pilots, was professionally safe-landed with minor damage on the rear rotor as a result of obstacles at the landing spot. The incident occurred around 7:30 PM (local time)”.

According to him, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has commended the Police Air-Wing for their professionalism in safe-landing the aircraft and averting any serious air-mishap.

The IGP further noted that the Nigeria Police Air-wing – with a fleet of​ one fixed-wing aircraft, a citation jet, and thirteen (13) helicopters – has got a strong history of air safety since its establishment in the year 1972.