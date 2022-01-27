Idumota Mayhem: Kunle Poly, Two Others Remanded For 30 Days

A Chief Magistrate Court, sitting in the Yaba area of Lagos, has ordered the remand of Alhaji Azeez Adekunle Lawal, popularly known as Kunle Poly, and two others, for 30 days, over last Thursday’s Idumota mayhem.

Chief Magistrate Linda Balogun ordered the remand of the three National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in a facility of the Nigeria Police Zonal Monitoring Unit, Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan-Lagos.

Others ordered to be remanded alongside Kunle Poly, are Prince Idowu Onikoyi Johnson and Agboola Akeem Kosoko.

The application for their remand was moved by police counsel, Mr Morufu Animashaun, who told the court that the application is pursuant to section 264(1), (2), (3), (4) and (6) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State, 2021 (as amended); Section 4 and 10 of the Police Act, 2020, and sections 6(c), 35(1)(C)(5) and (7)(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 199 (as amended).

Animashaun said that the application is to enable the police to conclude the investigation of a case of threat to life and property, violence, cultism, mayhem, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, unlawful possession of firearms, conspiracy and murder, a case made against the three men.

He supported the remand application with an affidavit of 14 paragraphs, deposed to by one of the investigating officers, Inspector Monday Ohion.

After listening to Animashaun’s submissions, Chief Magistrate Balogun held:

“I find merit in the application and it is accordingly granted. The three defendants are to be remanded in the facility of the Nigeria Police Zonal Monitoring Unit, Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan-Lagos, for the next 30 days, to enable the police to conclude its investigation”.